The Rock & Rock Hall of Fame has shared the list of inductees for the Class of 2023.

There was a stacked lineup of inductees this year, including Kate Bush, the British art rock artist, who recently had a resurgence of popularity after her 1985 song “Running Up That Hill” featured prominently on the popular Netflix show Stranger Things in 2022.

Missy Elliott, a hip hop icon and Grammy Award winner also made the 2023 list of inductees, as did country-pop icon Sheryl Crow.

More inductees included the late pop legend George Michael; alternative rock favourites Rage Against the Machine; Willie Nelson, one of the main figures of outlaw country music, and renowned for his innovative songwriting; and The Spinners, a rhythm and soul vocal group who first rose to popularity in the 60’s-70’s.

The list continued with the “musical influence award” going to DJ Kool Herc. The Bronx-based DJ is widely credited for his contribution to the creation of hip hop in New York back in the 1970’s. This award going to the DJ coincides with the music industry’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip hop as a genre.

Funk queen Chala Khan was finally inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after being a recurring nominee. Al Kooper, songwriter, producer, and musician renowned for his contributions on hit recordings from Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stone, and Lynyrd Skynyrd also made the cut, as did Bernie Taupin, a long-time lyricist for Elton John.

Lastly, Don Cornelius was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the Ahmet Ertegun Award. He was known for his role as a TV host of the iconic R&B and Black culture bedrock Soul Train between 1970-1993.

The induction ceremony for The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on November 3rd of this year.