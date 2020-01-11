Devastated by this massive loss, members of Guns N’ Roses, Black Sabbath, Metallica, KISS, Megadeth, Anthrax, Slayer, Exodus, Nirvana, Stone Sour and more have all remembered the drummer in their own way.

Geddy Lee from Rush

“Rest in peace, my brother…”

Mike Portnoy from The Winery Dogs, Sons of Apollo, ex-Dream Theater

“It absolutely breaks my heart to pieces to get the news of the passing of one of my greatest heroes of all time.”

Lars Ulrich from Metallica

“Thank you for inspiring me and for all your help and advice along the way…”

Slash from Guns N’ Roses

“RIP Neil Peart”

Geezer Butler from Black Sabbath

“Sad to hear of Neil Peart passing. RIP.”

Sad to hear of Neil Peart passing. RIP. pic.twitter.com/2iMWJq1uoo — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) January 10, 2020

Gene Simmons from KISS

“My prayers and condolences to the Peart Family, Fans and Friends.”

My prayers and condolences to the Peart Family, Fans and Friends. Neil was a kind soul. R.I.P……. Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67 – Rolling Stone https://t.co/icYz6fnXfE — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 10, 2020

Gary Holt from Exodus and Slayer

“Just read that Neil Peart passed away. RIP, we have lost a legend never to be replaced.”

Scott Ian from Anthrax

“The greatest of all time. RIP Neil Peart. I’m going to raise a glass and then air-drum the shit out of Tom Sawyer.”

John Dolmayan from System of a Down

“It is with a heavy heart we say goodbye to an innovator both percussively and lyrically…”

Jack Black from Tenacious D

“The master will be missed – Neil Peart RIP”