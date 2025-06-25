Melbourne, get ready to yell out “Who Can It Be Now?” under the stars – because RocKwiz is taking over the Royal Botanic Gardens this November.

Hosted by Julia Zemiro and Brian Nankervis, the live iteration of the cult SBS series will feature the full RocKwiz Orkestra, alongside a set from Melbourne soul singer WILSN and her nine-piece band, and a slate of surprise special guests – to be revealed on the night.

This marks the first time the RocKwiz team has performed at the Gardens, and the first quiz-style entry into the Live at the Gardens programming, which has already featured a mix of music, theatre and outdoor concert experiences curated by Roundhouse Entertainment – the team behind A Day on the Green.

“Bringing one of our big, bold, live RocKwiz shows to this sacred site is a real thrill,” said Nankervis in a statement. “The Gardens have always held a special magic for me … I look forward to making new, magical memories.”

Zemiro added: “It will be a completely new, bold and exciting experience to rock the Botanic Gardens with RocKwiz. Shoes off!”

The live format of RocKwiz Live in 25 will feature audience participation, live trivia, musical challenges and performances – including fan-favourite segments such as Who Can It Be Now, Million Dollar Riff, and The Furious Five, culminating in an all-in ensemble finale.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 2nd via Ticketmaster, with presales beginning Monday, June 30th. The event is expected to draw long-time RocKwiz fans and music lovers of all ages, and is positioned as a nostalgic yet dynamic addition to Melbourne’s spring calendar.

Live at the Gardens has quickly cemented itself as a high-calibre concert experience in one of the city’s most scenic venues, with programming spanning everything from orchestral evenings to legacy pop and now, interactive musical theatre hybrids.

All event info and ticketing details can be found at liveatthegardens.com.au.

Live at the Gardens: RocKwiz Live in 25

On sale July 2nd via Ticketmaster

More info: liveatthegardens.com.au

Friday, November 21st, 2025

Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne



RocKwiz Orkestra, Julia Zemiro, Brian Nankervis, Dugald McAndrew, special guest WILSN and surprise musical icons