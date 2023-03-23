Sir Rod Stewart was forced to cancel his A Day On The Green performance at the eleventh hour last week, but as quickly as the show was off, it’s back on again.

The legendary rocker has finally confirmed the new date for his much-anticipated performance at Mt Duneed Estate in Geelong. After its initial postponement, the new show is set to take place on Friday, March 31, much to the delight of fans who were eagerly waiting for the news.

Speaking about the rescheduled concert, Sir Rod said: “I’m so happy to tell you all that I’m feeling great and my a day on the green concert in Geelong is happening on Friday 31st of March! Please hang on to your tickets. I hope you can still make it. It’s going to be extra fun with my friends Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens. I look forward to seeing you there – we’re going to have a great time down in Geelong next Friday!”

The concert promises to be an unforgettable night of music and entertainment, with two other iconic performers, Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens, also joining Sir Rod on stage. Fans can expect to hear some of Sir Rod’s greatest hits, as well as some new material.

Tickets are available now in all categories from Ticketmaster. Those who already purchased tickets do not need to exchange them as they will be automatically valid for the new date. However, those who are unable to attend the rescheduled show will be entitled to a full refund from their authorized point of purchase.

Commenting on the news, Roundhouse Entertainment Director Michael Newton said: “We are thrilled that we managed to find a free date in Rod, Cyndi and Jon’s diaries to confirm the new concert at Mt Duneed Estate on Friday 31 March. We thank everyone for their patience and appreciate ticket holders’ understanding regarding the rescheduled show, and the logistics involved in turning around a huge event like this. We are thrilled we could get this show back on the road for what will now be Sir Rod’s final Victorian show.”

Fans of Stewart, and fellow music legends Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens, were left devastated after an announcement shortly before the gates were meant to open at Mound Duneed Estate in Geelong.

Posting a statement online, promoters Live Nation and Roundhouse Entertainment confirmed the event was cancelled: “Live Nation and Roundhouse Entertainment regret to announce that tonight’s performance, Saturday 18 March 2023, by Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens at Mt. Duneed Estate, Geelong will not go ahead, due to illness.”

Ticket holders were told to stand by for news in the coming days and to hold onto their tickets in the meantime.

“We apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience to ticket holders. A further announcement regarding the concert arrangements will be made early next week,” the statement read.

Many fans took to social media to vent their frustrations at the cancellation and the way they were notified.

“Hope their insurance covers our accommodation and day off work. No email notification to ticket holders. Ended up receiving an email at 1.52pm, 63 minutes before the bus was due to collect us from hotel,” one wrote.