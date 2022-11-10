Sir Rod Stewart is heading to Australia for a huge tour next year, and he’s bringing along some very special guests.

The multigenerational rockstar will perform a series of headline shows, beginning in Perth on March 11th and concluding at Centennial Vineyards in Bowral on April 2nd (see full dates below). While Down Under, he’ll also perform three A Day on the Green shows.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Thursday, November 17th at 1pm local time. The My Live Nation pre-sale begins on Tuesday, November 15th at 11am local time.

The ageless rocker will play a massive two hour set featuring songs from his lengthy career, while the legendary Cyndi Lauper will also take to the stage for an hour of her most beloved songs. Rod’s fellow rocker Jon Stevens will open for all shows on the tour.

One of the finest crooners of his generation, Rod hasn’t stopped for six decades. He released his 31st studio album, The Tears of Hercules, last year, his fourth new album of original material since 2013. Tears of Hercules made it to number five on the U.K. Albums Chart and also reached the top 40 in Australia.

His supporting star, Lauper, is one of the foremost pop stars of the last 40 years. Ever since winning the Grammy for Best New Artist with her debut album, she’s since released all-time classic anthems like ‘Time After Time’, ‘True Colors’, and ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’.

Stevens, meanwhile, fronted Noiseworks and – briefly – INXS, and the Kiwi singer has also enjoyed a stellar solo career.

Rod Stewart 2023 Australian Tour

With special guests Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens

Pre-sale begins Tuesday, November 15th (11am local time)

General tickets on sale Thursday, November 17th (1pm local time)

Saturday, March 11th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Tuesday, March 14th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, March 18th (A Day on the Green)

Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC

Tuesday, March 21st

AEC Arena, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, March 25th (A Day on the Green)

Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD

Wednesday, March 29th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, April 1st

Roche Estate, Hunter Valley, NSW

Sunday, April 2nd (A Day on the Green)

Centennial Vineyards, Bowral, NSW