Rod Stewart’s The Hits! Tour is coming to Australia this October. Due to overwhelming demand a second date has been added in Melbourne.

The new show will take place on Thursday October 29 at Rod Laver Arena, one night after the existing RLA show.

Fans can expect to hear all their favourites from the British rocker-cum-crooner. He’ll scan through the back catalogue to perform ’70s solo hits like ‘Maggie May’, ‘Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright)’ ‘You’re in My Heart (The Final Acclaim)’, ‘Hot Legs’ and ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy’.

Watch: Rod Stewart Australian Tour Promo

Stewart will be reviving many of his famous cover versions too, including Cat Stevens’ ‘The First Cut is the Deepest’ and Van Morrison’s ‘Have I Told You Lately’. You can also expect to hear Stewart’s signature versions of René Shuman’s ‘Rhythm of My Heart’, Tom Waits’ ‘Downtown Train’ and the popular setlist opener ‘Some Guys Have All the Luck’ (originally performed by The Persuaders).

A couple of songs from Stewart’s pre-solo fame band Faces often get a run, too. ‘Stay With Me’ and ‘Ooh La La’ are the most common setlist inclusions from the London rock collective, which also featured Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood.

Watch: Faces – Ooh La La

Rod Stewart

The Hits! Tour 2020

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information visit: rodstewart.com & livenation.com.au

Saturday October 17

Perth, Sandalford Estate

Wednesday October 21

Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Saturday October 24

Hunter Valley, Roche Estate

Wednesday October 28

Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Thursday October 29 NEW SHOW

Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Wednesday November 4

Canberra, Federation Mall