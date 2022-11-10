The dust has barely settled on the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but a campaign is already underway to get INXS inducted next year.

As discovered by The Music Network, a change.org petition, simply titled “Induct INXS into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame”, is already well on its way to reaching its target of 15,000 signatures.

At the time of writing, almost 11,000 fans have backed the petition, with the number growing by the hour. “After many years of amazing music and dynamic “live” performances, it’s time to ensure the legacy of one of the greatest bands in the world – INXS!” the petition reads.

“We’re asking fans from all over the globe to become one voice by signing this petition to help get INXS nominated & inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”

The petition is the creation of the so-called “Team Induct INXS”, who have even went one better by creating an entire website devoted to getting INXS into the prestigious U.S. Rock Hall.

Australian representatives are few in number in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which has its physical museum in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Bee Gees (yes, they were born in Britain but relocated to Queensland in the ’50s) were inducted in 1997, followed by AC/DC in 2003. Flea also passes as an Aussie Rock Hall member, as the bassist was born in Melbourne and the Red Hot Chili Peppers were inducted in 2012.

In terms of global standing, INXS would arguably be the most obvious next Australian act to make it into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

2022 saw the induction of the likes of country legend Dolly Parton, rapper Eminem, synth-pop duo Eurythmics, and soul crooner Lionel Richie.

If you’re a big INXS fan, you can sign the Rock Hall petition here.

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.