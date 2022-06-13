Roddy Ricch responds to a fan on Twitter who called him out for receiving gun charges in New York City and his response is wild.

Roddy Ricch was recently hit with gun charges while he was passing through a checkpoint in Citi Field on his way to perform at the Governor’s Ball. The police who made the stop found a Canik 9 mm handgun with nine bullets loaded into its high-capacity magazine under a passenger seat, officials said.

Ricch, of Los Angeles, Carlos Collins, 57, of New Jersey, and Michael Figueroa, 46, of Brooklyn were all charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Ricch and Collins’ cases were never docketed and a clerk at the courthouse said their charges were dismissed. Figueroa was riding in the front seat of the Cadillac when the group was stopped. “I am not ready to get out yet,” is what he told a security guard who asked him to exit the vehicle. He then allegedly hid the firearm beneath the floor mat.

“Roddy Ricch is FUCKED! why not just have security???? Smh”

“ya moms shoulda swallowed u”

“Bruh they said they found “9 rounds of ammunition and a high capacity magazine” and he’s hit with 4 counts of gun charges???? Sounds kinda fishy and they won’t even say what type of hun he had. Probably was just a standard 9 mil smh”

Roddy Ricch has had a rocky year on social media, as he recently deactivated many of his accounts due to fan backlash.

On 5th February, the rapper posted a preview of his new track titled ‘Out My Mind’. Unfortunately, the reviews were not overly positive.

“We need Roddy back cus wtf is this?”

“It ain’t even that bad but I know Roddy can do way better.”

A few hours later, Roddy posted to his Instagram story “I guess ima flop now. Shit crazy.”

Shortly afterwards, his Instagram and Twitter account were deactivated.

Check out the preview:

People have since taken to Twitter to defend the rapper, criticizing those that led him to deactivate his socials.

Roddy launched into stardom with his album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial in 2019.

Reviewing the album, Pitchfork noted that “most rappers would sell their soul for his ability to shape his melody to latch onto any relevant sound.”