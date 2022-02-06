Roddy Ricch has deleted his Instagram and Twitter after fans teased a preview of his new track.

On 5th February, the rapper posted a preview of his new track titled ‘Out My Mind’. Unfortunately, the reviews were not overly positive.

“We need Roddy back cus wtf is this?”

“It ain’t even that bad but I know Roddy can do way better.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

A few hours later, Roddy posted to his Instagram story “I guess ima flop now. Shit crazy.”

Shortly afterwards, his Instagram and Twitter account were deactivated.

Check out the preview:

Here’s the snippet for ‘Out My Mind’ pic.twitter.com/nXoJkMzLMP — don’t bore us 🎧 (@DontBoreUs) February 5, 2022

People have since taken to Twitter to defend the rapper, instead criticising those that led him to deactivating his socials.

Y’all made roddy ricch deactivate his account and the snippet wasn’t even bad 😭😭. But over here hyping island boys and Jocelyn. Make it make sense — CoLa 🥤 (@Theylovecola) February 6, 2022

Absolutely nothing wrong with Roddy Ricch snippet wtf is wrong with people — Nancy (@nancy_szn) February 6, 2022

Roddy Ricch is far too talented and too young for anyone to write him off — Joey (@gothamcityrap) February 5, 2022

Man what yall do to Roddy Ricch?? — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) February 6, 2022

Roddy launched into stardom with his album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial in 2019.

Reviewing the album, Pitchfork noted that “most rappers would sell their soul for his ability to shape his melody to latch onto any relevant sound.”

However, Roddy released his album Live Life Fast in December of last year to mixed reviews.

Pitchfork still applauded the artist’s “uncanny ability to blend in with almost any style of rap” but highlights that “the isolated moments of greatness” in the album “only call attention to how flavourless the rest of the project feels.”

Check out ‘llf’ from Live Life Fast