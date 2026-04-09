Roger Waters is holding open auditions for his son’s Pink Floyd tribute band – the same son he fired from his own touring band back in 2023.

According to a statement posted to the Pink Floyd legend’s Instagram, Harry “has put a great band and show together” that will pay tribute to Pink Floyd’s “golden era” and songs from Waters’ solo career, with plans to hit the road in 2027.

There’s just one problem. “Harry’s band is missing one thing,” Roger wrote. “The voice I had when I was young.”

“Back in the day, I could sing everything from the soft urgency of ‘Hello, is there anybody in there?’ from ‘Comfortably Numb’, to the high-pitched scream of ‘You know how I need you/To beat to a pulp on a Saturday night’ from ‘Don’t Leave Me Now.’ Can you do that? Are you that missing voice? If you are, this is your chance. This is an open invitation to audition for Harry’s band. I’m serious.”

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This public peace offering is a sharp turn from the events of late 2023. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Harry Waters opened up about being sacked after a 14-year run in his father’s band. “It was pretty miserable,” he said at the time. “I think he just wanted a change of blood, something new, something fresh… But the other guys that got the sack weren’t his son, so it was doubly hurtful for me.”

Since the split, Harry has played with Les Claypool and Sean Lennon, and even toured with another Pink Floyd cover band, Brit Floyd. Now, he’s focused on Legacy and echoed his dad’s call on his own Instagram, writing, “We’re looking for a singer who can sound like Dad did when he was young. Are you that person?”