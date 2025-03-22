Trigger warning: The following article contains references that may be triggering. If you’re struggling, please know help is available to you, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

The Rogue Scholar has issued a statement after an alleged assault took place at the venue last weekend.

The Newcastle venue shut down its social media accounts last week after a 31-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by a man last Saturday, believed to be in his 50s, who headbutted her on the dancefloor, sending her “glasses flying.”

Britt Michell reportedly sought help from venue staff and urged them to call the police, but according to her fiancée, Hayley Goldie, no authorities were contacted at the time despite Michell being assured authorities had been called following the violent incident.

The Rogue Scholar has since reactivated its social media handles and, per Newcastle Live, printed a statement posted outside of the venue.

“We are deeply upset for those that have been affected and deeply upset by the event,” it reads.

“We cannot and do not stand for any form of violence. Recognising this as a community-wide issue, we are committed to being part of the solution through open dialogue and proactive action. There has been significant community reaction to this event, some of it suggesting that we didn’t follow the correct reporting procedures. We did all we could by immediately activating the processes that we have in place for such incidents. We are collaborating with local police and the relevant authorities, sharing all the information and CCTV footage we have.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“We are reviewing and updating our safety protocols. We are also increasing staff training and working with our security firm to ensure our security is industry best practice.”

The statement alleges that due to “dangerous threats” made against the venue, staff and families, The Rogue Scholar will remain closed this weekend and reopen on Friday, March 28th.

NSW Police are yet to make any charges related to the incident.