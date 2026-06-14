Rolling Sets has announced a massive 2026 lineup, including the return of Violent Soho to the festival stage.

The festival has announced its largest expansion yet, adding a second NSW destination, with Ocean Alley, G Flip, and more joining the returning Violent Soho.

After four years at The Entrance on the Central Coast and a successful debut in Tweed Heads last summer, Rolling Sets will now take place across two waterfront locations: Tweed Heads’ Ebenezer Park at Duranbah Beach on November 28th and Newcastle’s Foreshore Park on December 5th.

Presale tickets go on sale at 8am on June 18th, followed by general on sale at 10am the same day. All times are AEST. See here for details.

The move to Newcastle marks a significant evolution for the festival, which has built a loyal following by blending live music with surf, skate, and beach culture.

Ocean Alley top the bill, arriving fresh from their biggest national tour to date. Also joining the lineup is G Flip, riding high on the success of recent single “Bed On Fire” thanks to Off Campus, alongside Violent Soho, who will make a highly anticipated return to festival stages following their extended hiatus.

The stacked lineup continues with The Rions, Royel Otis, Old Mervs, Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers, The Belair Lip Bombs, Evening Elephants, Mid Drift, Radium Dolls, Trials, Cheeky Leash, Headsend, and Selve. Newcastle attendees will also catch The Cheaks, while Tweed Heads audiences will see Polly.

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The festival’s electronic-focused Need2Freak stage will feature UK producer Bushbaby alongside Fritter & Wongo, Anika, Elijah Something, Ryan Maloney, and DJ Macaroni.

Festival Director Matt Wise said the move to Newcastle was driven by the event’s continued growth. “The Central Coast will always be part of the Rolling Sets story. We’ve loved every minute of building something special at The Entrance and we’re incredibly grateful to the community that has supported us from day one,” he said.

“But as the festival continues to grow, we need more space. Moving to Newcastle Foreshore allows us to create a bigger experience for fans while keeping everything that makes Rolling Sets special.”

According to organisers, the new site will allow for increased capacity while offering more accommodation options and improved transport access for interstate and regional visitors. Situated on Newcastle Harbour, Foreshore Park will also give the festival a larger footprint without sacrificing its signature coastal atmosphere.

Beyond the music, Rolling Sets plans to further expand its skate and lifestyle offerings in 2026, including the introduction of a dedicated athlete zone as part of its growing skate program.

For complete festival and ticket information, see here.

ROLLING SETS FESTIVAL 2026

Saturday, November 28th

Ebenezer Park, Duranbah Beach, Tweed Heads NSW

Saturday, December 5th

Foreshore Park, Nobbys Beach, Newcastle NSW

Lineup:

Ocean Alley (NSW and QLD Exclusive) – Royel Otis – G Flip – Violent Soho – The Rions – Old Mervs – Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers – The Belair Lip Bombs – Evening Elephants (US) – Mid Drift – Radium Dolls – Trials – Cheeky Leash – Headsend – Selve –- The Cheaks (NC ONLY) – Blush – Polly (TWEED ONLY)

Need2Freak stage| Bushbaby (UK) – Fritter & Wongo – Anika – Elijah Something – Ryan Maloney – DJ Macaroni