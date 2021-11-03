One year on from Rolling Stone Australia’s focus on the 50 Greatest Australian Artists of All-Time, the iconic magazine is focusing on the work made by many of these great names, with its new edition looking at the 200 Greatest Australian Albums, in partnerships with the world’s leading sound experience company, Sonos.

Set to arrive on December 6th, the double-length issue features a special edition cover, illustrated by proud Yuwi, Torres Strait and South Sea Islander artist Dylan Mooney, and underlines the homegrown nature of all the amazing albums discussed throughout the issue.

The shortlist was compiled after an exhaustive nomination process that included over 800 industry figures, journalists, producers and artists. A hand-picked group of internal staff and music experts then undertook a deliberation process, before the final list was decided upon by Rolling Stone Australia using criteria that covered the cultural and critical impact of each record.

To celebrate the issue, Rolling Stone Australia and Sonos will host a livestream countdown on December 5 via the Rolling Stone Australia website with two special guest hosts. Sonos, leaders in home audio technology, will power the countdown of the Top 100 albums featured in the magazine, reaffirming their place as the leading sound experience brand among music fans.

“We couldn’t be more excited for our readers to delve into this collector’s edition magazine,” explained Poppy Reid, The Brag Media’s Managing Editor. “This magazine celebrates and acknowledges so much of the music that has soundtracked our readers’ lives.”

The records included on the final list span across a full 55 years, with its earliest two albums being released within just months of each other back in 1965, and the two most recent records arriving within days of each other amidst the 2020 pandemic.

Though their dates of release might be generations apart, these records – along with the remaining 196 – all have one thing in common: they’re impeccable illustrations of Australian musicians’ long-standing dedication to serving up the best art they possibly can.

“Rolling Stone is music’s most trusted voice and the 200 Greatest Australian Albums with Sonos issue will celebrate the work of Australia’s most beloved records,” added Joel King, The Brag Media’s Chief Revenue Officer. “To bring readers this iconic list, we are proud to be partnering with Sonos, which delivers a high-quality music listening experience into customers’ homes.”

