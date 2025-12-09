It’s been a massive century for music. As the first quarter draws to a close, Rolling Stone AU/NZ is celebrating the songs that have defined it.

Today, Rolling Stone AU/NZ unveils its list of the 300 Best Songs of the 21st Century So Far, spotlighting the most influential, innovative, and era-shaping tracks from Australian and New Zealand artists. Curated by the Rolling Stone AU/NZ editorial team, the expansive list highlights the creativity and diversity of songs that have shaped the modern music landscape over the past 25 years.

Spanning genres and generations, the list features global chart-toppers from The Kid LAROI, Lorde, and Kylie Minogue, alongside some of Australia and Aotearoa’s most acclaimed and impactful acts, including The Beths, Powderfinger, Amyl and the Sniffers, Marlon Williams, Silverchair, Parkway Drive, and many more. Together, these artists represent the vibrant talent that have helped define what music from this side of the world sounds like in the 21st century.

The 300-song countdown shines a spotlight on artists who have pushed boundaries, redefined genres, and captured the spirit of their time – from breakthrough debut singles that changed the trajectory of careers, to underground favourites that grew into cult classics, to anthems that became part of the region’s cultural fabric.

It also recognises the growing impact of local artists on the global stage, celebrating musicians across Australia and Aotearoa who continue to influence audiences worldwide.

“Curating a list of 300 from the past 25 years has been a wonderfully nostalgic and challenging feat for the team, and that is a testament to the incredible music Australian and New Zealand artists have produced this century,” said Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s Editor-in-Chief Neil Griffiths.

“This list is all about celebrating the music and achievements of our homegrown artists, both established and up and coming, whether it be a song that dominated on the charts, made a significant impact locally and or internationally, or simply a fan favourite.

“From music royalty, to genre favourites, to the best up and coming talent, there’s something in this list for every Australia and New Zealand music fan.”

In addition to the full ranking, Rolling Stone AU/NZ has offered commentary and reflections on why certain tracks resonated so strongly, how they shaped their respective scenes, and the lasting influence they hold today.

The complete list is available now on the Rolling Stone AU/NZ website, marking a major celebration of the music that has defined the century so far, and the artists who will continue to shape its future.