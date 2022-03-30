The likes of Genesis Owusu, The Kid LAROI, and King Stingray have all been named as big winners at the 2022 edition of the The Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards this evening.

Handed out at an exclusive invite-only event at The Argyle in Sydney, the evening saw iconic broadcasting duo Matt & Alex taking on performer duties, while Ruby Fields and Amy Shark were on hand for a pair of typically immersive performances.

However, the evening’s biggest headline was undoubtedly the winners of each category, which included Best Record, Best Single, Best New Artist, the Rolling Stone Global Award, and the Rolling Stone Reader’s Award.

Genesis Owusu took home the award for Best Record, with Smiling with No Teeth beating out the likes of acclaimed albums by Baker Boy, Skegss, Crowded House, and The Avalanches to receive the honour. Notably, this is just the latest award for Genesis’ debut album, having previously won Album of the Year at the ARIA Awards, Australian Album of the Year at the J Awards, and just this month, the Australian Music Prize.

Meanwhile, Amy Shark was on hand to take home Best Single for ‘Baby Steps’ ahead of Keith Urban, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Tones and I, and Slowly Slowly, while King Stingray took out the well-deserved Best New Artist Award, beating out Masked Wolf, Cat & Calmell, Teenage Dads, and Genesis Owusu for the honour.

The Reader’s Choice Award saw Gordi emerge victorious against RÜFÜS DU SOL, Vika & Linda, and Jimmy Barnes, while the Rolling Stone Global Award was taken out by none other than world-beating Aussie export The Kid LAROI, who beat out PNAU, Kylie Minogue, Hiatus Kaiyote, and more for the award.

The Kid LAROI’s big win should also serve as no surprise, given his global chart success in recent years, and his recent wins for Best Artist and Best Pop Release at the 2021 ARIA Awards for his Justin Bieber collaboration, “Stay”. Check out the full rundown of nominees and winners below.

Check out Amy Shark’s ‘Baby Steps’

The Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards 2022 Winners

Best Record

Winner: Genesis Owusu – Smiling with No Teeth

Amy Shark – Cry Forever

Baker Boy – Gela

Crowded House – Dreamers Are Waiting

Ruby Fields – Been Doin’ It for A Bit

Skegss – Rehearsal

Tash Sultana – Terra Firma

The Avalanches – We Will Always Love You

Best Single

Winner: Amy Shark – “Baby Steps”

Gang of Youths – “the angel of 8th ave.”

Jack River – “We Are the Youth”

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts”

RÜFÜS DU SOL – “Alive”

Slowly Slowly – “Blueprint”

The Kid LAROI – “Stay”

Tones and I – “Fly Away”

Best New Artist

Winner: King Stingray

Cat & Calmell

Genesis Owusu

Jesswar

Masked Wolf

May-A

Peach Prc

Teenage Dads

Rolling Stone Global Award

Winner: The Kid LAROI

Hiatus Kaiyote

Keith Urban

Kylie Minogue

Masked Wolf

PNAU

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Tones and I

Rolling Stone Reader’s Choice Award

Winner: Gordi

CXLOE

Holy Holy

Jimmy Barnes

Keith Urban

Paul Kelly

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Vika & Linda