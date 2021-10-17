Rolling Stone Australia publisher The Brag Media has today announced that the Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards will return for its second year in 2022, with a party set to celebrate the return of the music industry following extended lockdowns.

For the first time, a free live event series will spearhead the return of live music in the lead-up to the awards. The Sailor Jerry Road to Rolling Stone Australia Awards will hit beloved East Coast venues that live music fans have missed profoundly.

Setting the stage for next year’s Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards, the series will see some of the country’s most exciting, hardworking bands taking to the stage for the first time in months – effectively heralding the long-awaited return of live music.

Poppy Reid, The Brag Media’s Managing Editor, said the invite-only Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards will take place in Sydney on March 30th, 2022.

“Honouring and celebrating homegrown artists has never been more important. I am so excited and grateful for the return of the Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards, which will perfectly showcase our commitment to positively impact the Australian music scene,” Reid said.

Sailor Jerry returns as the headline partner for the awards which were shortlisted for in the Event or Virtual Event of the Year category at the 2021 Mumbrella Publish Awards.

Lucille Rose-Hopkins, Sailor Jerry Brand Ambassador, said the partnership sees Sailor Jerry going ‘All In’ to support every level of the music industry – from bartenders to barhoppers.

“Sailor Jerry is pumped to partner with Rolling Stone Australia to shine a spotlight on the local Australian music scene and give support to an industry challenged in recent times. Sailor Jerry is backing live music in the bar industry all across Australia, ensuring we can connect with one another and unapologetically get back to our roots,” Rose-Hopkins said.

First announcing the arrival of the awards last year, the highly-anticipated first edition of the event saw artists recognised across five categories, including Best Record, Best Single, Best New Artist, the Rolling Stone Global Award, and the Rolling Stone Reader’s Award.

Some of the biggest artists and bands were up for nomination at the inaugural awards, with the likes of Tash Sultana, Tame Impala, and Midnight Oil all serving as big winners on the night.

Earlier this year, Rolling Stone Australia expanded its brand with the inaugural Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards, and, according to new Roy Morgan data on the national magazine market, Rolling Stone Australia reached 180,000 readers in the year to June 30 2021, ahead of staple Australian mastheads Golf Digest, Family Circle, and Who.