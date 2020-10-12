We’re giving away a Rolling Stone Australia to one classic rock head, all you need to do is let us know what you think the best album of the genre is.

If you’re the kind of guy that’ll defend Metallica’s St. Anger until your last breath, or can expertly air riff every minuscule detail of Led Zeppelin’s debut, we want to know.

We’re asking you to convince us, in 50 words or less, why your favourite classic rock album is the best classic rock album ever. Are you willing to bat for Exile on Main St? or are the succulent riffs of Are You Experienced your tonic of choice.

The next issue of Rolling Stone Australia is a countdown of the 50 Greatest Australian Acts of All Time and any self-professed rock ‘n’ roll devotee should be itching to find out where Acca Dacca places.

It’s gonna be a good one, a real point of contention. This is your chance to pick up a copy for free and argue relentlessly with your friends over. So what are you waiting for?

In 50 words or less, let us know what you believe to be the greatest classic rock album of all time.