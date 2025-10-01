Rolling Stone House at SXSW Sydney is returning in 2025.

Taking over the Lord Gladstone Hotel on Thursday, October 16th for a massive house party, the event will feature some of the most exciting rising stars in Australian and New Zealand music.

Headlining the evening is Brisbane dance-punk trio DZ Deathrays, who have become a live circuit mainstay in their home country; three nominations at the National Live Music Awards tells you all you need to know about their credentials.

Expect mosh pit-ready energy and raucous rhythms from DZ Deathrays, whose set will feature fan favourite anthems alongside new cuts from their forthcoming album, Easing Out of Control.

Joining them at our house party is local favourites Body Type, one of the best post-punk bands to emerge out of Australia this decade. Their 2022 debut album, Everything Is Dangerous But Nothing’s Surprising, rightly earned them a nomination for the prestigious Australian Music Prize.

If sleek and confident rap is more your thing, Jamaica Moana will bring the vibes to the Lord Gladstone Hotel, armed with tracks from her long-awaited debut EP, BUD & DENI.

Fresh from releasing his second EP, okay.again?, half British/half Australian singer-songwriter Charlie Pittman will also be there. He’ll come into our house party in fine form, with his national tour — not to mention a stellar support slot for The Manatees in the UK — ending just before SXSW Sydney.

New Zealand-born, Melbourne-based D.C. Maxwell, who regularly featured in Rolling Stone AU/NZ thanks to his excellent debut album, Lone Rider (2023), will be ready to show why he’s one of the most charismatic live performers on these shores.

If all of the above artists wasn’t enough, our house party also has Ama, DJ Soluna, Ullah, and Akala Newman. There’s something to suit all music tastes.

Rolling Stone House’s second edition was one for the books last year, featuring three days of up-and-coming acts showcasing their music.

Hockey Dad, The Grogans, The Buoys, Bakers Eddy, Ayesha Madon, Phoebe Rings, and 9lives were just some of the incredible acts who featured in 2024.

All the action at Rolling Stone House at The Lord Gladstone Hotel kicks off from 4pm on Thursday, October 16th. Priority entry will be given to SXSW Sydney badge holders.