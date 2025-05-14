In Partnership with Keno

For Great Gable, nothing beats playing in front of a local crowd. Fresh off the Australian and New Zealand leg of their international Small Fry album tour, the Perth indie-rock band is taking the stage once more on home turf for Rolling Stone Local Legends, a new national live music series powered by Keno.

The band will headline the first show at “Stockies” (Brisbane’s beloved Stock Exchange Hotel) on Saturday, May 24. The following weekend, Melbourne pop trio Blusher will play the second event at Manly’s Hotel Steyne on Saturday, May 31.

Both nights are a celebration of live music, local pubs, and the next wave of emerging Australian artists. It’s about bringing people together, back where it all began for many artists, thanks to Keno.

For Great Gable lead vocalist Alex Whiteman, the Brisbane gig feels like a full circle moment, after his band got their start in small town pubs.

“Small live music venues are necessary for bands to succeed. It’s where you go to learn the trade,” he tells Rolling Stone AU/NZ, adding that these venues help artists “gain the tools needed to make a career in music. You learn so much, from how to book a gig to how to improve your live performance.”

Those early stages, with their sticky carpets, scratchy sound systems and local crowds, were where the band cut their teeth. Growing up in Bunbury, a coastal town south of Perth, Great Gable’s first proper gig was at The Prince of Wales Hotel. “It was the only venue in town and was a classic spot to play,” Alex remembers.

Even after bigger tours and packed-out rooms, Alex says the band still loves the feeling of a tight, sweaty pub show. “Eight times out of ten I’ll prefer a more intimate venue,” he says. “It can feel like you’re just with a bunch of mates at the pub.” The other two times? “It is fun getting all the nerves and tingles before playing bigger stages.”

Fans heading to the free show at Stockies this May can expect a set loaded with fresh energy. “We’re currently in the midst of a new album tour,” Alex shares, speaking about the band’s 2024 smash record Small Fry.

“There will be a few tunes off the new album, but we love playing the oldies as well. Also we’re big fans of throwing in a fun cover. We’ve been doing ‘Blister In The Sun’ lately which goes down well.”

Beyond Great Gable’s set, the full lineup is stacked with talent worth getting to know. Here’s what to expect from both upcoming Rolling Stone Local Legends shows:

Stock Exchange Hotel, Brisbane

Saturday 24 May

4pm – Doors open

5pm – 5.30pm – Opener by Brisbane-based funk/soul octet, The Steele Syndicate

6pm – 6.30pm – Fun acoustic-style set by Charli Lucas and Molly Millington

7.15pm – 8pm – New Zealand pop-rock trio, BORDERLINE

8.30pm – 9.30pm – Great Gable headline

Hotel Steyne, Manly

Saturday 31 May

4pm – Doors open

5pm – 5.30pm – Opener by Sydney based Australiana indie rock n roll band, Marvell

6pm – 6.30pm – Charli Lucas and Molly Millington return with another “play together” acoustic set

7.15pm – 8pm – BORDERLINE returns as support act

8.30pm – 9.30pm – Blusher headline

Rolling Stone Local Legends, powered by Keno, is all about shining a light on Australia's thriving pub scene and bringing people together through a shared love of live music.

Don't miss these epic headliners during two nights of rising talent. Doors open from 4pm, and best of all, entry is free.

See Great Gable perform at Rolling Stone Local Legends on Saturday, 24 May at the Stock Exchange Hotel in Brisbane.

