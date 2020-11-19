Subscribers to Rolling Stone Australia magazine are choosing one of the winners for the 2021 Rolling Stone Australia Awards.

The ceremony, which takes place in Sydney in March next year, will see one Australian artist recognised with the Rolling Stone Australia Reader’s Award, and the winner will be chosen by the iconic publication’s subscriber community.

Current subscribers, and any who subscribe now, can cast their vote for their favourite Australian artist and pay tribute to the year that was in music.

The Rolling Stone Australia Awards will honour local music exports across five categories: Best Record, Best Single, Best New Artist, the Rolling Stone Global Award, and of course, the Rolling Stone Reader’s Award.

Sponsored by Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum and held at Sydney venue The Argyle, the Awards are set to take place on March 31st, 2021, with the invitation-only event set to serve as a night of live music, unlimited drinks and a celebration of Australia’s incredible music scene.

All magazine subscribers are also in with a chance to receive an invite to the official ceremony as well. Those who vote for the Reader’s Award also go in the draw to win a ticket to the Awards for themselves and three friends.

Any new Rolling Stone subscribers will receive a special collector’s edition as their first magazine delivery. On December 7, Rolling Stone Australia will drop its homage to the 50 Greatest Australian Artists of All Time. It features artist-written fan testimonials from the likes of Daryl Braithwaite, Izzi Manfredi, Tim Rogers and Briggs.

Whether it’s Midnight Oil’s Peter Garrett singing the praises of Yothu Yindi, Briggs discussing the importance of Archie Roach, or both Ella Hooper and Tim Rogers offering personal accounts of the impact of the Divinyls, the next magazine issue is set to be an immersive walk through Australian music history.

Tip: The artist who created the December magazine cover, Debb Oliver, is currently offering her followers 10% off an annual subscription with the checkout code themonkeybrush10.

Voting for the Rolling Stone Reader’s Award is open now to all Rolling Stone Australia subscribers.

