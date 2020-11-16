Some of the Australian music scene’s best and brightest are set to be recognised at the forthcoming Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards, which will take place in March of 2021, with voting for the Reader’s Award open now to all Rolling Stone Australia subscribers.

Announced today, the awards will pay tribute to the year that was in music, honouring local music exports across five categories: Best Record, Best Single, Best New Artist, the Rolling Stone Global Award, and the Rolling Stone Reader’s Award.

Sponsored by Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum and held at Sydney venue The Argyle, the Awards are set to take place on March 31st, 2021, with the invitation-only event set to serve as a night of live music, unlimited drinks and a celebration of Australia’s incredible music scene.

The Rolling Stone Global Award will be judged by Rolling Stone’s global staff members to acknowledge the Australian artist they just can’t get enough of, while the Awards are also sponsored by BMW Mini, JMC Academy, Canna, Cash Converters, and Yamaha.

“We’re so excited to bring back Rolling Stone’s awards show to Australia in partnership with The Brag Media,” stated Rolling Stone US President and Chief Operating Officer, Gus Wenner.

“The opportunity to continue elevating the Rolling Stone brand in the awards space with an audience of passionate music fans is something we’ve wanted to do for so long, and we’re thrilled to finally be able to do so with the expertise of The Brag Media leading the way.”

Rolling Stone Australia is giving its magazine subscribers the power to determine an award winner too. Rolling Stone Australia subscribers can cast their vote for their favourite Australian artist by voting for the Rolling Stone Reader’s Award now, with voters also in with a chance to receive an invite to the official ceremony as well.

“2020 will undoubtedly go down as one of the most trying, tumultuous years for music,” said The Brag Media Managing Editor, Poppy Reid. “But while our local music industry is crippled by a global pandemic, it has not stopped local artists from releasing remarkable music.

“To be able to celebrate that music in partnership with Sailor Jerry, our global Rolling Stone global team, and our subscribers is very exciting. The Brag Media’s overarching strategy is to evolve and develop as much as we can, so I’m delighted to be part of the team that brings the Rolling Stone Awards to Australia next year.”

The nominees for The Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards, will be announced on November 25th, 2020.

The Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards

Wednesday, March 31st, 2021

The Argyle, Sydney, NSW

Voting for the Rolling Stone Reader’s Award is open now to all Rolling Stone Australia subscribers.