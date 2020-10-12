We’re giving away a Rolling Stone Australia subscription to one pop fanatics, all you need to do is let us know what you think the best pop album of all time is.

If you spend your time deep in the r/popheads subreddit arguing whether Charli XCX’s Number 1 Angel or Pop 2 is her opus, this one’s for you. We’re looking to give away three subscriptions to Rolling Stone Australia — all you need to do is let us know what you believe to be pops greatest achievement.

We’re asking you to convince us, in 50 words or less, why your favourite pop album is the best pop album ever. Whether you’re a sucker for the saccharine hooks of Tears for Fears’ 1984 classic Songs from the Big Chair, willing to take to the battlefield for Madonna’s Ray of Light or think Beyoncé’s Lemonade deserves a place in the history books.

The next issue of Rolling Stone Australia is a countdown of the 50 Greatest Australian Acts of All Time and there’s just one question on pop lovers lips — where will the great Kylie Minogue place.

It’s gonna be a good one, a real point of contention. This is your chance to pick up a copy for free and argue relentlessly with your friends over. So what are you waiting for?

Competition runs from September 21 2020 12pm AEST to November 30 2020 12pm AEST. Only Australian residents are eligible. Terms and conditions can be found here.

In 50 words or less, let us know what you believe to be the greatest pop album of all time.