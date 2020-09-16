There’s a Madonna biopic in the works, and Madge herself is gunning for the director chair.

Last week, Madonna revealed that she was chipping away at the screenplay with help from Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno). She’s now confirmed that she will also be directing the film.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” The 62-year-old musician shared in a statement.

“The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

This will mark Madonna’s third directorial attempt, following 2008’s Filth and Wisdom and 2011’s W/E. Both films were critically panned as vacuous, but stylish. When we envision a movie about Madame X, we don’t want a Miloš Forman-esque Amadeus style biopic. We want glitz and glamour baby. We want aesthetics.

In addition to her work on actual productions, Madonna shared a blockbuster of her own during the height of self-isolation. The musician filmed a bizarre video of herself in a milky bathtub, where she offered her truly cracked musings on the coronavirus pandemic calling it “the great equaliser.”

“That’s the thing about COVID-19. It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell,” she shared “it’s the great equaliser and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it.”

It’s yet to be revealed who Madonna has in mind to play the role of M, but I’m campaigning for her daughter Lourdes to tackle the leading role. As COS note, Emmy-winning Ozark star Julia Garner has been tapped for the part.

Check out ‘Ray Of Light’ by Madonna: