Take one scroll through TikTok, and it feels like every second person is pursuing a career in music. There are insanely talented DJs, vocalists, producers and instrumentalists everywhere you look. Sure, this means more competition for up-and-coming artists. But it also means more inspiration and opportunity. How good is that?

If you’re an aspiring artist who’s thinking *help, where do I start?*, check out Southern Cross University and their Bachelor of Contemporary Music, which is designed to equip you with the knowledge needed to make it in your music career.

This year, Southern Cross University and Rolling Stone are once again joining forces to offer the coveted Rolling Stone Scholarship for 2024, which provides an incredible opportunity for aspiring musicians. Previously awarded in 2021 and 2022, this scholarship covers a total value of $15,000 over three years for Southern Cross University’s Bachelor of Contemporary Music degree, available at either the Northern Rivers or Coomera campuses.

In 2022, Indie-pop artist Kaliya Alldridge (pictured above) became one step closer to achieving her dream when she emerged as the winner of last year’s scholarship. She said it presented the opportunity of a lifetime.

“It felt like a green light from the universe,” Kaliya said. “This scholarship offers more than financial ease, I am afforded the confidence now to pursue my craft whilst feeling recognised for my sound as an artist.”

The program prides itself on its strong connections to the music industry, which is sure to give Kaliya and other students invaluable networking opportunities and a comprehensive education to take on the music world.

Throughout her first year, Kaliya had the opportunity to record her music with the equipment and advice of mentors available through the University’s space.

“I’ve already learnt so much,” she reflected on her first year. “There have been productive challenges and insights that I could have only gained from starting this degree.”

As a student of the Bachelor of Contemporary Music degree at Southern Cross University, you’ll gain the precise knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the competitive music industry. With a curriculum that delves into all areas of music, students can come out the other side with a comprehensive portfolio for their future careers. The program’s supportive environment and diverse music community nurtures budding musicians and encourages them to explore their talents.

Under the guidance of contemporary industry professionals, students gain practical experience and industry insights. The degree boasts an extensive program, offering collaborative classes and student-led project bands. On top of all that, students also have access to on-campus recording studios, production labs, performance spaces and rehearsal studios, where they can write, arrange, rehearse, record, and perform their own music.

Students will enjoy a real music degree taught by real musicians with direct connections across a range of artists, from Amy Shark to King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard to Thirsty Merc. Lecturer Brad Hosking and Southern Cross music graduate, Omar Hanlon, both play in Amy Shark’s band.

Course coordinator, Dr. Barry Hill, has a close relationship with King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, having taught them at another university early in their careers. Lead singer, Stu McKenzie, even recently joined a session with Dr. Hill’s Southern Cross students.

“When I look back to some of the achievements of Southern Cross University graduates, we are doing pretty well as a program,” Dr. Hill reflected. “As well as many music teachers, studio musicians and performers working professionally throughout Australia, we have multiple ARIA award winners, Golden Guitar winners, and a Grammy Award winner amongst our alumni. We have graduates working in Nashville, the U.K. and in some of the hardest working bands in Australia.”

According to Dr. Hill, one of the best parts about this scholarship is its ability to give the winner freedom to explore all the great opportunities at Southern Cross University and funding to support and launch their creative practice.

“I remember when I was just starting out as a musician, I would have loved to have the resources to focus on my practice and get some of the things that you need: a new guitar, a new computer workstation, a pair of studio monitors or some basic recording gear that can get you kickstarted into creating really great music and making your musical dreams a reality,” he said.

Ready to embark on your musical journey? Dream of one day performing on stage in front of thousands? Releasing your own albums? Teaching the next generation? The Southern Cross University and Rolling Stone Scholarship is your ticket.

The scholarship’s total value of $15,000 over three years provides financial support, allowing one lucky muso to focus on their studies and invest in crucial equipment or resources that enhance their musical development.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this extraordinary journey. Apply now and let your big dreams take flight.

Applications for the Rolling Stone Scholarship open on 3 July and close 28 September 2023. To enter, applicants need to include a short statement about their dedication to their music career.