Rolling Stone has teamed up with Newtown brewers Young Henrys to create a new limited brew, with The Unifier launching this week.

The Unifier serves as a testament to the game-changers of yesteryear, with inspiration being taken from music’s role as a vehicle of protest, its capacity to heal divides, and its ability to inspire social change.

Whether it be from the ’60s anti-war movement, the ’70s punk phenomenon, or the ’90s hip-hop that spoke out against police brutality, music’s influence is undeniable, with Young Henrys and Rolling Stone uniting to salute the artists who have inspired change via The Unifier.

“It’s no secret that Young Henrys are dyed-in-the-wool music lovers… not just for the listening, but for all that music is, was and for what it represents within our society and culture,” explains Young Henrys Co-founder Oscar McMahon. “Great collaborations happen when people of similar values meet.

“We found some incredible, like minded souls in the halls of Rolling Stone and, during a conversation over a coffee, decided to do something together. We wanted to make something simple that would make people happy, that could represent our shared belief that music can spread messages of love, understanding and positivity, can be the mouthpiece for the generation that makes it and can give voice to the issues we all face.

“Beer, like music, can bring people together. It is an honour to have some of our country’s best music journalists penning the articles within this project and hope it will serve as a simple catalyst for meaningful conversations between friends.”

“Young Henrys’ love for music runs right through their brewery and history, so we are thrilled that they are brewing the first ever Rolling Stone beer in Australia,” adds The Brag Media CEO Luke Girgis. “Together, Young Henrys and Rolling Stone will be taking The Unifier to music fans all across the country, we believe it tastes as good as your favourite record sounds.”

Described as a hazy and hoppy ale, made from rolled oats, stone fruit and stacks of aroma and flavour, the limited edition brew is released today, and will be available on tap and in cans around the country.

Notably, Young Henrys and Rolling Stone also call on their own brand ambassadors who are facilitating social change in their own right, including multiple Grand Slam-winning tennis star, sportsman and fierce disability advocate, Dylan Alcott as well as Amy Shark, Paul Demspey, Patience Hodgson, and more. As a result, proceeds from The Unifer will be donated to a number of organisations, including the Dylan Alcott Foundation, Deadly Science, Autism Camp Australia, and Support Act.

Head to Rolling Stone Australia’s microsite (accessible via QR code on all packaging) for an in-depth look into the collaboration, and exclusive access to an animated video created by award-winning illustrator, director and animator Robert Grieves, that salutes music’s historic role in protesting injustice and unifying people around the world.

Get your hands on a tinnie or schooner of The Unifier at your nearest pub or dearest bottle shop starting today