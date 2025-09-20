The Rolling Stones have returned to the studio to record new material, confirming speculation about a follow-up to 2023 album Hackney Diamonds.

Producer Andrew Watt, who worked on the Grammy-winning release, has verified that recording sessions have taken place with the legendary rock band, via Rolling Stone.

The confirmation comes after Keith Richards’ son Marlon inadvertently revealed details about the band’s studio activities during a May interview with Record Collector magazine. Marlon indicated that the group was “nearly done” with recording sessions in London and suggested the band plans to tour Europe in 2026.

“I’ve said it before, but it’s like working for Batman,” Watt said.

“When the tongue is up in the air, you just go… I can say we did some recording together, but that’s all I can say.”

Hackney Diamonds marked a significant milestone for the Rolling Stones, representing their first collection of original material since 2005’s A Bigger Bang. The album featured notable collaborations with Paul McCartney, Elton John, Lady Gaga, and Stevie Wonder.

The Rolling Stones toured US stadiums following the release of Hackney Diamonds but reportedly cancelled planned European tour dates for this year.