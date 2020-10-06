Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood has revealed the unlikely hobby he has taken up since ditching the drink a decade ago – knitting.

Speaking in a new interview on the Tea with Twiggy podcast, the former wild child revealed he has settled down significantly since his party-hard days, with the 73-year-old now preferring to knit scarves instead of getting on the booze.

“I do knit,” Wood said. “I used to hold the spool of wool for my mum. She taught me the plain stitch and I still do it today. I knit endless scarves now.”

Wood also said that he’s swapped party drugs for coffee, adding: “I’m an espresso man. But that is an old leftover habit from rehab. I couldn’t do anything else so coffee was the thing.”

Ronnie also discussed the ongoing COVID pandemic, saying that the extra downtime has been a “wonderful blessing” as it allowed him to spend more time with his wife Sally and their four-year-old twin daughters.

Wood has previously spoken about how his life is “better” now that he’s doing it sober.

“I got clean! My life’s better now. [Was I ready to get clean?] Yes, I was. I don’t have any bitterness or anger. I’m wiser now; I had a great time and I still do, but in a different way,” the rocker explained, adding that he had several “close calls” due to his drug and alcohol use.

“I know there were times when I could have been a bit more careful,” he reflected. “There were close calls and I suppose if I’d been using my brain properly they wouldn’t have been so close.”

Check out Ronnie Wood in a clip for ‘Somebody Up There Likes Me’: