Ronan Keating has revealed he thinks Boyzone “should have finished” after the untimely death of fellow member Stephen Gately.

Speaking on RTE 2FM (via The Sun), Ronan Keating explained that Boyzone “never felt the same” after Gately passed away from natural causes in 2009.

“For me when Stephen died the band should have finished. That was the end of Boyzone really,” he said.

Keating continued on to say that the boy band wanted to keep performing in Gately’s memory before they eventually split in 2019.

“What we did after that was something different, it wasn’t Boyzone but we thought we were doing the right thing in Stephens memory,” he said.

He continued: “It’s what he would have wanted and for me, it never felt the same… I was looking to my right every night on stage and he wasn’t there.”

“I felt his spirit but I didn’t feel it. I missed him too much so I’m glad we went out on a high and that we showed our respect to our bro and called it a day.”

Keating continued on to open up about missing Gately “terribly” because of their close relationship.

“I can imagine what he would say to me. I can imagine the texts he would send me,” he said.

“Look I miss him terribly I really do. I think we were each other’s sounding board and he would make things very real,” he continued.

“He would always tell me the truth even when I didn’t want to hear it so I miss him greatly I really do it’s very sad that he’s not here.”

