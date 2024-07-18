PUMA has announced BLACKPINK’s Rosé as its newest global brand ambassador, adding another accolade to the K-pop superstar’s rapidly rising career.

Born in Auckland, New Zealand, and raised in Melbourne, Australia, Rosé, whose full name is Roseanne Park, is set to bring her distinctive style and vision to PUMA’s global campaigns, including the “Rewrite the Classics” program, which celebrates and modernise PUMA’s iconic designs.

“I am so excited to join the PUMA family. I cannot wait for my fans to join my next chapter with PUMA,” Rosé said of the collaboration.

Her influence extends far beyond music. Rosé’s solo debut album, R, released in 2021, featured the smash hit “On the Ground.” The single set a record for the most-viewed music video in the first 24 hours by a solo K-pop artist. She’s also won a Hanteo Music Award and a Mnet Asian Music Award, and she’s the first artist to top the Billboard Global 200 as both a soloist and a group member.

Kicking off her partnership, Rosé will be styling the iconic PUMA Palermo in her own inimitable way. She’ll also support other classic franchises in PUMA’s Sportstyle category, joining the ranks of previous ambassadors like Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dua Lipa, and Skepta.

Maria Valdes, Chief Product Officer for PUMA, said of joining forces with the star, “Rosé’s remarkable influence on music, fashion, and culture globally are such an inspiration. We are thrilled to embark on this journey with her, where she will play a diverse role, leveraging her knowledge and vision to help us redefine our classic space.”

“Her unique perspective will be instrumental in amplifying PUMA’s ‘Rewrite the Classics’ program highlighting franchises like Palermo, Speedcat, amongst others. We are delighted to welcome her to our PUMA family, and we eagerly anticipate the accomplishments we will achieve together.”

Love Asia Pop? Get the latest Asia Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

PUMA’s partnership with Rosé will centre around its catalogue of iconic silhouettes, bringing them into a new generation.

The PUMA Palermo is available now from PUMA.com, PUMA flagship stores, and selected PUMA stockists, with more colourways coming soon.