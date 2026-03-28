Ross ‘The Boss’ Friedman, co-founder of the Dictators and Manowar, has died at the age of 72.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the guitarist passed away on Thursday, March 26th, just a month after he revealed he had been diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

His passing was confirmed in a statement on his official social media page.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of the Bronx’ own Ross ‘The Boss,’ Friedman who died last night after battling ALS,” the statement read. “A legendary guitarist and beloved father, his music and spirit impacted fans around the world as much as you impacted him. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support you all have shown throughout his career and especially these last few months.”

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The Bronx-born guitaris first made his mark in the nascent New York punk scene, co-founding The Dictators in 1973 alongside Andy Shernoff and Scott Kempner. The band’s blend of hard rock swagger and proto-punk attitude produced three albums, including 1977’s Manifest Destiny.

In 1980, Friedman pivoted into heavy metal, joining forces with Black Sabbath bass tech Joey DeMaio to form Manowar. With their unabashed ‘Death to false metal’ ethos, Manowar carved out a unique space in the genre. Friedman’s colossal riffs featured on six of their albums, including 1984’s Hail to England, which Rolling Stone later named one of the 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time. The band even once held a Guinness World Record for being the loudest band in the world.

“[…] Music was Ross’s life, and he left his mark across both heavy metal and punk rock,” Manowar said in a statement. “Our condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans everywhere.”

After leaving Manowar in 1989, Friedman remained a prolific musician, performing with bands like Death Dealer, the Spinatras, and the Brain Surgeons, leading his own Ross the Boss Band, and reuniting with The Dictators over the years.

“His music meant everything to him & his guitar was his life’s breath,” his social media statement added. “This insidious disease took that away from him. His legacy with The Dictators, Manowar, Ross the Boss Band and other collabs will live on forever in our hearts and ears.”