Royel Otis have dropped two bonus tracks from their acclaimed debut album PRATTS & PAIN.

Intriguingly titled “Claw Foot” and “Merry Mary Marry Me”, these bonus tracks are now available for streaming and purchase via OURNESS, adding to the duo’s growing repertoire of stylish guitar music.

“Claw Foot” offers a vibrant, upbeat tempo that encourages listeners to confront life’s hurdles without hesitation, while “Merry Mary Marry Me” provides a grunge-infused melody, reflecting on the societal pressures of settling down and the personal apprehension that often accompanies such expectations.

These releases follow the album’s significant success, which saw PRATTS & PAIN debuted atop the ARIA Australian Albums Chart and receive high praise from international music critics. Additionally, the album’s tracks have seen extensive play, with Royel Otis becoming a staple on US college radio stations.

The duo, Otis Pavlovic and Royel Maddell, also recently memorably performed Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Saltburn-featuring hit “Murder on the Dancefloor” for triple j’s Like A Version, and their cover quickly went viral and achieved Gold certification.

Royel Otis are currently on a sold-out tour in the US, showcasing their dynamic live performances across major cities, before the tour heads to Europe and the UK.

The duo were recently included in Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s ‘Future of Music’ series, chosen as one of 25 Australian and New Zealand artists tipped for a global breakthrough moment.

“Australia’s next indie pop darlings,” the publication called them. “If Good Morning had to bide their time to turn mainstream heads, there was no such wait for the mysterious Royel Otis. The Sydney duo make guitar-led music sound like the coolest thing in the world, particularly on their acclaimed debut album, PRATTS & PAIN.

“That followed three promising EPs — 2021’s Campus, 2022’s Bar & Grill, and 2023’s Sofa Kings — and Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic’s remarkable current hit rate is almost as impressive as their endlessly catchy songs.”

Royel Otis’ “Claw Foot” and “Merry Mary Marry Me” are out now via OURNESS.