Royel Otis want to give you a hickey.

The indie pop duo have today released their highly anticipated new album hickey.

Out today, hickey arrives via OURNESS / Capitol Records. It’s the follow-up to the indie-pop duo’s hit debut album, PRATTS & PAIN (2024). Explaining that lascivious album title, Royel Otis previously shared: “…because love bites harder than any other emotion in the world.”

“With 13 songs that traverse the highs and lows of messy young love, the sophomore set’s sound swings between blissful and wistful, blending together slack indie rock, jangly new wave and swooning dream-pop,” a press description reads.

Royel Otis’ album drop is accompanied by a music video for album track “who’s your boyfriend”. Directed by Lauren Dunn, the clip features Lola Tung, star of hit Prime series The Summer I Turned Pretty. Watch below.

The album also features previous singles “moody”, which just notched a seven week atop the Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay Chart, and “say something”, which the duo played on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Royel Otis’ new album follows the all-conquering PRATTS & PAIN, which earned a high position on Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s countdown of the Best Australian Albums of the 2020s So Far list, launched earlier this week. Check out where the album came here.

Last year was a massive year for Royel Otis: a top 10 album, a Billboard Hot 100 debut, ARIA wins (including Best Group), international tours, a sold-out homecoming at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, and even a DJ set at Beyond the Valley.

Following the release of their new album, Royel Otis will return home for an Australia tour later this year. They have shows lined up in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth throughout October, with more dates having to be added to meet demand. They’ll also take their ‘meet me in the car’ tour to North America prior to arriving in Australia.

Royel Otis’ hickey is out now via OURNESS / Capitol Records.