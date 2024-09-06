Royel Otis keep the new music coming.

The Sydney duo, Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic, are back with a new single following the success of their debut album, PRATTS & PAIN.

“Til the Morning” reveals a more introspective side of their indie pop sound. The track thoughtfully unpicks the uncertainty of relationships with a mellow melody, intimate vocals, and simple acoustic guitar strums that build into a swooning chorus.

The single also previews their upcoming deluxe vinyl, It Ain’t Over Til It Ends, which expands on their ARIA-charting debut album.

Royel Otis share: “Brought about by moments when you try to make things work but both parties are rapidly changing and following different paths. In the end it really doesn’t matter. You still love ‘em.”

You can watch the accompanying hazy, black-and-white visualiser below.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ praised PRATTS & PAIN upon its release in February, saying, “After three EPs that have led to considerable buzz here and abroad, Sydney duo Royel Otis (Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic) have delivered their first LP, a collection of propulsive, danceable indie pop.”

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The review continued, “The largely indiscernible lyrics don’t stick, but there’s enough playful sonic trickery and fizzy, feel-good melodies (see: “Sofa King”) to make this a post-summer party soundtrack that mostly delivers on the hype.”

Royel Otis also featured in Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s ‘Future of Music’ series, highlighting them as “Australia’s next indie pop darlings.” Their accolades include a nomination for Breakthrough Artist at the 2023 ARIA Awards and a debut performance at Splendour in the Grass.

Their recent triple j Like A Version cover of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder on the Dancefloor” hit #1 on the Alternative Airplay Chart and quickly went gold in Australia, adding to the buzz around their original hit, “Oysters in My Pocket.”

Currently, the duo are back in the US for their second national tour of the year. They will wrap up 2024 with a European and UK tour before returning home to Australia for festival performances at Lost Paradise, Beyond The Valley, and Wildlands. See full tour dates and tickets here.

Royel Otis’ “Til the Morning” is out now.