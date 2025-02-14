Royel Otis are heading to the US.

The Australian indie pop duo have been announced as one of the supporting acts on US superstar Halsey’s upcoming tour of the States that also includes guests like Evanescence, Magdalena Bay, The Warning, Alvvays, Del Water Gap and Flowerovlove.

Set to kick off in May, the Sydney outfit – made up of Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic – will open for Halsey at her shows in Ontario, Michigan and Ohio in June.

The news comes after Royel Otis told Rolling Stone AU/NZ in a recent interview that they intended to work on brand new music in early January.

“We’ve got a little bit of time away to just work on some music,” Pavlovic shared.

Maddell added: “I don’t know how anyone has an actual schedule or a routine of how they write songs. We just work together, bounce ideas off each other. We like showing each other ideas, demos that we’ve recorded at home or something like that. And then we work from there.”

For eight months 2024, Royel Otis toured in support of their debut full length album, Pratts & Pain, which arrived in February 2024 via Andrew Klippel’s Ourness, and immediately blasted into the ARIA top 10, at #10.

The collection, which takes its name from the pub in Streatham, south London, the local for Dan Carey (Wet Leg, Fontaines DC), who produced the new album at his home studio, got the expanded treatment in October with the release of a deluxe edition, including a new single “If Our Love Is Dead.”

For Halsey, the tour announce comes after her fifth studio album, The Great Impersonator, which Rolling Stone described as her “rawest, darkest” music ever.

Following its release last October, the record debuted at #2 in the US and in the Australian top 20.