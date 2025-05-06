Royel Otis are heading back to the US in 2025, promising things are only getting “more chaotic.”

The Sydney duo—Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic—have announced their ‘meet me in the car’ tour, kicking off August 5th in Seattle. The headline run includes stops in Philadelphia, Austin, Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C., with support from DANCER and bby on select dates.

Before all that, they’re playing back-to-back shows at LA’s The Troubadour (one to go on May 6th). They’ll also hit the festival circuit with sets lined up at Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and more.

Check out full tour dates here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royel Otis (@royelotis)

The pair will drop a new single, “moody”, this Friday (May 9th), their first release since their 2024 debut album PRATTS & PAIN.

Last year was a wild one: a top 10 album, Billboard Hot 100 debut, ARIA wins (including Best Group), international tours, a sold-out homecoming at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, and a DJ set at Beyond The Valley.

Speaking to Rolling Stone AU/NZ earlier this year, Maddell and Pavlovic said they weren’t slowing down. “We’ll start working on some stuff,” Pavlovic shared. “We’ve got a little bit of time away to just work on some music.”

They won’t be coming in from the cold. The duo has accumulated “bunches, heaps and piles” of ideas over the years, added Maddell. “I don’t know how anyone has an actual schedule or a routine of how they write songs. We just work together, bounce ideas off each other. We like showing each other ideas, demos that we’ve recorded at home or something like that. And then we work from there.” The process, “it’s always different. It’s like building a cake.”

At the top of 2024, the Grammys named Royel Otis as one of their “25 Artists To Watch”. By year’s end, Royel Otis had snagged a swag of ARIA Awards, including best group.

Back in December, Maddell summed it all up in one word: “chaos.” 2025? Expect even more of it.