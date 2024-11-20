Royel Otis enjoyed a successful night at the ARIA Awards 2024.

The indie-pop duo led the way when the nominations were announced in September, so it was always unlikely that they’d end up leaving this year’s ARIAs empty handed.

In the end, Royel Otis won Best Group and Best Rock Album in the major categories, despite being up against the likes of Angie McMahon, SPEED, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, and RÜFÜS DU SOL. Royel Otis were recognised for their acclaimed debut album, PRATTS & PAIN.

For his work on PRATTS & PAIN, Chris Collins won Engineer – Best Engineered Release and Producer – Best Produced Release.

Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic make up Royel Otis, who have emerged as one of the most exciting Australian guitar bands of recent years.

With a swag of standouts, including “Oysters in My Pocket,” “Sofa King” and “Kool Aid,” the pair have notched more than nine million followers on Spotify, and were lauded by Rolling Stone AU/NZ as ones to watch in their ‘Future of Music’ series.

The lads were tapped for Spotify’s RADAR program in 2023, and in the year to September 2024 generated 318 million-plus plays on the streamer, and been added to upwards of 8 million Spotify playlists globally. PRATTS & PAIN peaked at No. 2 on the ARIA Chart earlier this year.

Elsewhere at tonight’s ARIA Awards, Dom Dolla won Best Dance / Electronic Release for “Saving Up”.

Fresh from appearing at Rolling Stone House at SXSW Sydney last month, rising indie rock band Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers won the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist Award, despite being up against 3%, Becca Hatch, Kita Alexander, and Sycco.

Troye Sivan was the big winner at the ARIA Awards for the second consecutive year. After winning Best Pop Release earlier in the night, Sivan eventually walked away with two of the biggest categories, winning Album of the Year and Best Solo Artist.

Sivan won Album of the Year for Something to Give Each Other, which debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, marking his first-ever No. 1 album in Australia.

