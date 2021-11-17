It’s almost time for Ausmusic T-shirt Day again with the annual event that celebrates the best of Australian music taking place this Friday, November 19th.

It’s the day when we’re all encouraged to wear our favourite Aussie music t-shirt while raising money for those in music doing it tough at the same time.

And it’s not just music fans that are getting involved – the great and the good of the music world are also supporting their fellow Aussie artists. A record number of musicians are on board as ambassadors for this Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, including the likes of 5 Seconds of Summer, Amy Shark, Lime Cordiale, Peking Duk, The Amity Affliction, Jessica Mauboy and many more.

The Rubens’ Zaac Margin has a few options this Ausmusic T-shirt Day, saying “if it’s cold I’ll wear my Shady Nasty hoodie, if it’s a tad warmer I’ll wear my Japanese Wallpaper shirt. Both great artists.”

But who are these guys?

Shady Nasty are a Sydney-based trio who just released their new EP CLUBSMOKE earlier last month, with their lyrics written like text exchanges and their instrumentals a culmination of hip-hop beats, slowcore guitars and punk vocals. They also were the Independent Artist of the Week in 2018, awarded by FBi Radio.

Japanese Wallpaper is a Melbourne-based artist who announced his debut album Glow in 2019. The winner of triple j’s Unearthed High that year, Japanese Wallpaper has also been featured on triple j’s Like A Version segment, covering Phantom Planet.

As for his favourite Aussie release this year? Margin’s pick is Smiling with No Teeth by Genesis Owusu. “Everything about this album is great, amazing production, mind blowing mix of different styles, just a super exciting record.”

And when we asked if there was anything exciting in the works for The Rubens in 2022, the lead guitarist said “we’re just going to play as many songs in Aus as possible, hitting regional East Coast in Feb and finally playing our rescheduled Forum and Enmore shows. Can’t fucken wait!”

Fans of The Rubens have a lot to look forward to next year, so keep your eyes peeled!

In the spirit of Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, and to save you from burning a hole in your pocket, we’re giving one reader the chance to win a $1,000 gift card to splurge at THE PEOPLE VS.

THE PEOPLE Vs. is inspired by the streets and those that occupy them, and deeply entrenched in music and art. They create vintage-inspired pieces designed to be thrashed. Their Men’s and Women’s ranges feature jackets, boardshorts, dresses, bags, and much more – they’ve even got a sweet selection of genuine vintage band merch.

The Ausmusic T-shirt Day national campaign, led by Support Act, serves the dual purpose of supporting Aussie musos and raising much-needed funds for music workers affected by the pandemic.

Since the early days of the pandemic, Support Act has contributed $22.8 million by way of 10,000 crisis relief grants to live music and performing arts professionals in need, and provided mental health and wellbeing support to thousands more.

Sign up for Ausmusic T-shirt Day or donate right now here.

Check out Japanese Wallpaper’s ‘Imaginary Friends’ here: