Ruby Fields has unveiled one final single ahead of the release of her long-awaited debut, Been Doin’ It For A Bit, ‘Bottle’o.’

It’s a starker cut from Ruby Fields. ‘Bottle’o’ finds the songwriter behind a piano with an almost roadhouse, saloon-y feeling. It’s frank, and further proof that Ruby is a master of balancing confessional songwriting with acerbic wit.

“I wrote ‘Bottle’o’ in August 2019 living on the old farm waiting for someone to visit, who never made it,” she recalls of the track’s inception.

“Went to the shops, tried to get money out and couldn’t. I didn’t have my ID so I had to use cash and my passport to buy beers. Got home and wrote a pretty ordinary poem about it in my opinion but then I sat at a piano and just took it from there and now it might be my favourite.”

Been Doin’ It For A Bit arrives on Friday. Thus far we’ve heard singles, ‘R.E.G.O’ and ‘Song About A Boy.

“Since I was 17 I’ve been doing the Ruby Fields thing, but I gave myself a break last year to finally come to terms with who I am as a person,” says Ruby of the forthcoming album. “Making mistakes is part of life, but in 2020 my self-worth wasn’t validated by who I was on stage. So I’ve been working on being a better friend, partner, bandmate; just a better person.”

Ruby and her bandmates began recording Been Doin’ It For a Bit in Waikuku, New Zealand. However, as COVID-19 reared its head, the band were forced to regroup and complete the album at The Music Farm in Byron Bay.

Love Ruby Fields? Get the latest Ruby Fields news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Listen to ‘Bottle’o by Ruby Fields