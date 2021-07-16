Earlier this week, Australia’s slacker laureate Ruby Fields announced the release of her debut record, Been Doin’ It For A Bit.
Been Doin’ It For A Bit will arrive on Friday, September 24th via Space 44. Ahead of the release of the record, Ruby has given us a taste of what’s to come with lead single ‘Song About a Boy’, produced by longtime collaborator Chris Collins (Skegss, Gang Of Youths, Middle Kids) and mastered by John Davis (The Killers, Gorillaz.)
“Since I was 17 I’ve been doing the Ruby Fields thing, but I gave myself a break last year to finally come to terms with who I am as a person,” Ruby says of the record. “I’m not sure I’ve taken the time to reflect on that after high school.
“Making mistakes is part of life, but in 2020 my self-worth wasn’t validated by who I was on stage. So I’ve been working on being a better friend, partner, bandmate; just a better person.”
To celebrate the release of the record, Ruby Fields will be giving one lucky fan the chance to score a custom guitar built by Ruby and her dear friend Fred — star of her recently-launched web series, Fred’s Shed.
“As a huge thank you to everyone that supports us, we’re launching a comp for anyone who has bought or cops a presale vinyl / bundle to go in the running for Fred and I to build you a guitar,” Ruby Fields shared in a statement. “Even if you don’t play guitar you can just pick your fav colour. For those who play we can build something exactly how you want it. Winner drawn 30th Sep.”
