More than a year after last hitting the road as part of a national tour, Ruby Fields has revealed plans to hit the road, with her License and Registration tour set to kick off in Adelaide later this month.

Announced this morning, the four-date tour will see Fields hitting up Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne over the span of a few short weeks, giving fans the chance to see the acclaimed artist dishing out headline sets for the first time in well over a year.

“Fiiiinally back doing a big tooz with my boys in some incredible venues,” Fields wrote on social media alongside the announcement. “Would bloody love to see yas there”.

Last hitting the road for a national trek in support of Dune Rats in early 2020, Ruby Fields returned to the live stage back in October thanks to a series of shows at the Wombarra Bowlo in Wollongong. Since then, she’s made a handful of appearances at festivals over the last few months, including Adelaide’s Summer Sounds, and Melbourne’s Live at The Bowl series.

The announcement of these dates also coincides with what is likely set to be the imminent release of new music. Speaking to Rolling Stone last year, Fields explained that 2020 was supposed to be the year that she and her band released their debut album, with recording taking place in New Zealand’s Revolver Studio and Byron Bay’s Music Farm Studios.

The first taste of this album came by way of last year’s “Pretty Grim”, though further details regarding the forthcoming album are yet to be revealed.

Ruby Fields – License and Registration Tour

Friday, April 23rd

Fat Controller, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, April 27th

The Factory, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, April 29th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, May 6th

Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale from 10am, Thursday, April 8th via Ruby Fields’ website