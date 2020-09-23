After making a huge splash in 2019, Ruby Fields is back to give 2020 a piece of her mind with her new single ‘Pretty Grim’.

Ruby Fields has laid low ever since she made a pretty compelling case as the future of Aussie rock in 2019, but now she’s broken her radio silence with the release of her new single ‘Pretty Grim’.

Originally written way back in 2018 when Fields was 19 and had just finished a gruelling tour, ‘Pretty Grim’ went through a rollercoaster recording history where half was recorded in the remote town of Waiuku in New Zealand before the rest was recorded at Coorabell Music Farm in Byron due to COVID-19.

But it appears that COVID-19 didn’t affect the final result as the song is a thumping banger of a song that strengthens the claim that Ruby Fields is indeed the future of Aussie rock music.

Speaking about the meaning of ‘Pretty Grim’, Fields says it’s a song “that targets mental health and not yet having found a balance with drinking and so on.

“From memory I was a bit lost at the time and hadn’t felt anything in awhile. When you’re fresh out of high school and get shoved in front of the country with a megaphone you definitely make some cringe worthy mistakes,” said the singer-songwriter.

“Not too long after I booked my trip to Nepal so I could get off my ass and stop complaining. I threw myself in the deep end and saw some of the most heartbreaking and beautiful things. Definitely shoved me right back into my privilege sized pigeonhole and I came back really determined to write new music.”

Throw in her recent collaboration with Cronulla quartet Beyond The Willows, it’s looking like Fields is gearing up for a big finish to 2020.

After the year we’ve all had, everyone could do with a bit of sunshine and boy has Ruby Fields delivered it.

Check out ‘Pretty Grim’ by Ruby Fields: