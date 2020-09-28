Following the release of arguably her most swiftly adopted single, ‘Pretty Grim’, Ruby Fields has announced a string of live show dates.

‘Pretty Grim’, her first single in over 18 months, arrived ready to take over with more creative exploration both lyrically and musically. The track premiered on triple j and has been added to six Spotify editorial playlists since, including New Music Friday AU & NZ, All New Rock and Front Left.

Following praise for the track from the likes of Rolling Stone Australia, Tone Deaf and NME, among others, Ruby Fields has announced three shows to be held at Wombarra Bowlo in NSW.

The shows, which take place from Friday the 16th of October to Sunday the 18th of October, will also form as a celebration of the ‘Pretty Grim’ music video. Directed by Jamieson Kerr, the film clip’s wedding theme is portrayed in true Ruby Fields style.

Naturally, the shows have a wedding theme too. Ruby Fields fans who get tickets to the shows have been asked to wear their best “Bowlo wedding outfit”. For Ruby’s NSW fans, these gigs are not to be missed.

While Ruby Fields is unable to take on a national tour just yet due to COVID-19, these three shows mark a rare return to an intimate setting for this Australian export. And with each show taking place outdoors and on the green, it’s set to be a unique Aussie summer experience.

Ruby Fields says:

“I wanted to give everyone a fun bunch of shows to look forward to where they can be an interactive part of an audience, and I thought a wedding would be fucking epic – and goes with the clip. So we’re asking everyone to get into it and wear their best formal attire but maybe something cheeky too, it’s at the Bowlo after all.”

Tickets to catch Ruby Fields’ Wombarra Bowlo gigs go on sale from 9am Wednesday the 30th of September.

Ruby Fields wrote ‘Pretty Grim’ in 2018 at the age of 19, just after she had finished a tour and was feeling pretty run down. ‘Pretty Grim’ was written solely by Ruby Fields and produced by Chris Collins. This is the first release since the Permanent Hermit EP in March 2019, which she toured around Australia later that year.

The song was half recorded in New Zealand in the remote town of Waiuku about an hour from Auckland. Recording was cut short due to COVID-19, which saw Ruby and her team fly back to Byron to finish recording at Coorabell Music Farm.

Check out Ruby Fields’ clip for ‘Pretty Grim’:

Ruby Fields says of ‘Pretty Grim’:

“It’s definitely a song that targets mental health and not yet having found a balance with drinking and so on. From memory I was a bit lost at the time and hadn’t felt anything in a while. When you’re fresh out of high school and get shoved in front of the country with a megaphone you definitely make some cringe worthy mistakes.



“Not too long after I booked my trip to Nepal so I could get off my ass and stop complaining. I threw myself in the deep end and saw some of the most heartbreaking and beautiful things. Definitely shoved me right back into my privilege sized pigeonhole and I came back really determined to write an album.”

RUBY FIELDS ‘NOT JUST ANOTHER WEDDING’ SHOW DATES

Friday October 16th

Wombarra Bowlo, NSW



Saturday October 17th

Wombarra Bowlo, NSW

Sunday October 18th

Wombarra Bowlo, NSW