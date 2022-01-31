Following the release of her debut, chart-topping album, Been Doin’ It for A Bit, Ruby Fields recently announced a run of national tour dates which will see her performing in intimate theatres around the country.

The tour is set to kick off in February 2022, and will see Ruby and her band take to the stages of Brisbane’s QPAC and Sydney’s City Recital Hall, before wrapping up in Melbourne’s Recital Hall in April.

“We are incredibly excited to tour the album in the way we always imagined and to give everyone an immersive experience in some beautiful hand-picked theatres,” Ruby Fields says of the following tour. “Hope to see you there.”

And today Ruby has confirmed her support on these dates: she’ll be joined by Teenage Dads in Brisbane and Sydney and The Slingers in Melbourne.

Mornington Peninsula four-piece Teenage Dads make indie pop that that’s playful and experimental. They released their exuberant EP Club Echo late last year, containing bright and breezy tracks created with a DIY attitude.

The Slingers have gone from strength to strength since releasing their first 7″ single, ‘The Cruellest Cut’, on Flightless Records in 2020. The country pop band strike a sweet balance between humour and sincerity in their songwriting, while their live shows are marked by an infectious energy.

You can find full ticket details on Ruby Fields’ official website.

Ruby Fields’ debut album, Been Doin’ It For A Bit, is out now via Space 44

Ruby Fields Been Doin’ It for A Bit Theatre Tour 2022

Friday, February 18th, 2022 *

QPAC, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday,February 26th, 2022 *

City Recital Hall, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, April 23rd, 2022 **

Melbourne Recital Hall, Melbourne, VIC

*with Teenage Dads

*with The Slingers