Is it art imitating life, or life imitating art for Megan Fox and MGK?

A number of well-known people have signed on for Taurus, the new movie starring Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) as a “rising but troubled musician” struggling desperately to write one more song.

According to Deadline, Ruby Rose has been cast as the protagonist’s drug dealer and Megan Fox as his ex, who “push him deeper into the void.”

Meanwhile, his sister-like assistant (played by Malignant‘s Maddie Hasson) wants to save him, and his collaborators (Scoot Mcnairy, Lil Meech and Lil TJay) want him in the studio.

The movie is based on the lives of real-life musicians Mac Miller, Lil Peep, Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD.

It was originally pitched – and promoted – under the name Good News, which was also the title of a posthumous Mac Miller single.

The late rapper’s brother Miller McCormick took to his Instagram story to slam the film, saying, “Fuck you, fuck your movie, at least change the title.”

The title was changed – to Baker’s real-life star sign.

Remember this viral video?

Directed by Tim Sutton and produced by Rivulet Media, the movie was set to start filming in Los Angeles in July.

“Colson Baker is that rare talent who is ascending at an incredible pace both in film and music,” Rivulet Media’s Rob Paris said at the time.

“He is exactly the kind of artist that Rivulet Media is looking to partner with and we couldn’t be more excited to support him on both fronts, especially with Tim Sutton’s powerful screenplay and vision, which are custom-tailored to Colson’s formidable skills.”

There is, so far, no release date for Taurus, which will reunite Fox and Baker on-screen in the first film since their debut together, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Baker can currently be seen with Australian actor Sam Worthington in cowboy flick The Last Son.

In it, he plays son to Sam Worthington’s murderous outlaw character, who must track down his estranged children when he learns of a prophecy in which one of them will kill him.

Watch MGK in the trailer for ‘The Last Son’: