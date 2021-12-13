Machine Gun Kelly has opened up about his mental health on the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

MGK (real name Colson Baker) was on the show in part to promote his nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR, but started out with an admission to host Drew Barrymore.

“I’m like having a really weird day, so I just want you to… I don’t want to come off like I’m cold or shy but I’m just a little insular and I’m just having an odd day,” he said.

“You’re in a really safe space,” Barrymore assured him.

“This show was born in a time where we get to keep it really real and be honest.”

This led to Baker’s admission that he’s, “new to being vulnerable outside of songs.”

“I see a lot of pictures of me and there’s smiles on them and it’s just weird though because I didn’t feel good at all that day,” he said.

“I kind of am sick of smiling on days when I don’t feel like smiling and I feel this odd pressure because I don’t want my fans to think that I’m taking something for granted.”

Baker continued that a lot of what he did was “for other people.”

“I haven’t given myself the time to just accept that it’s okay to not be okay,” he said.

Baker attributed his newfound vulnerability to girlfriend Megan Fox.

“My girl is really centred and kind of was like the one who encouraged me to face my past and stuff and pick out what it is that I’m running from and why I put on those smiles that I don’t want to wear and stuff like that,” he said.

“That was big for me.”

He also gave a little more info on his upcoming album, Born With Horns, saying it will be more “guitar-heavy” and “lyrically deeper.”

“I’m not scared anymore, there’s nothing holding me back from being my true self – and my true self can’t be silenced, can’t be restrained – it’s a force, it’s like a hurricane,” he said.

“Can’t stop that, it just goes until it feels like stopping, and I don’t feel like stopping anytime soon.”

Watch the interview here: