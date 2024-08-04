Ruel had a stellar weekend, dropping Adaptations, his new covers EP, and performing at Lollapalooza.

The five-track EP, produced by M-Phazes, features covers of Tobias Jesso Jr.’s “Hollywood”, The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name”, Sixpence None the Richer’s “Kiss Me”, Imogen Heap’s “Hide & Seek”, and Miley Cyrus’ “Malibu”.

Alongside the EP, the Australian heart-throb released a visualiser for “Hollywood”, directed by Bailen Estrada. The video explores themes of burnout among Hollywood hopefuls.

“When the idea floated around of an EP, I immediately made a playlist of hundreds of songs that were either underrated gems or my fav hits and then paired up with M-Phazes to bring them to life,” Ruel said. “I’m so happy with what we came up with and I’m hyped to see what you guys think.”

M-Phazes worked the desk on Ruel’s official 2017 debut single “Golden Years,” which helped establish the 21-year-old Sydneysider as a talent to watch.

Adaptations follows Ruel’s debut album, 4TH WALL, which peaked at No. 3 on the ARIA Chart in 2023. 4TH WALL followed three well-received EPs – 2018’s Ready, 2019’s Free Time and 2020’s Bright Lights, Red Eyes.

Adaptations will be released in Australia via Recess Records and in North America through Giant Music, the label launched in 2022 by The Azoff Company. Ruel is reported to be the first signing for Nate Albert, Giant Music’s president since January.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

After his debut performance at Chicago’s Lollapalooza, Ruel will head to New York and Los Angeles for headline shows at The Gramercy Theatre and Roxy Theatre.

Ruel has also hinted on social media that his second album is in the works.

At just 16, he became the youngest artist ever to win the Breakthrough Artist award (now the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist) at the ARIA Awards. He’s also reportedly the youngest artist to sell out the Sydney Opera House—twice. His global streams have surpassed 3 billion, according to his team.

Ruel’s Adaptations EP is out now.