Ruel has finally announced his long-awaited debut studio album.

Titled 4th Wall, the record will be released on Friday, March 3rd via RCA and Sony Music (Australia). 4th Wall can be pre-saved/pre-ordered here.

To mark the album announcement, the Sydney singer-songwriter has shared the single ‘Must Be Nice’ (listen below), which opens with a cool piano intro before Ruel battles with the aftermath of a broken relationship in the lyrics, and the intimate track is quite the departure for the artist.

“‘Must Be Nice’ is the first time I’ve ever released a ballad as a single, and it would have to be one of my favourite tracks on the record,” he says.

“Lyrically it’s such an easy song to grasp, essentially it’s just about a break up. But I wanted to take a step back and try and give it a new perspective. All break ups are difficult in their own way, but when you see the other person getting on with their life, it hits so much harder. I feel like the lyric ‘fuck, it must be nice’ captures that perfectly.”

Of his debut album, Ruel says he’s excited for it to finally be releases after working on it for three years. “It took way longer than anticipated to get this record right,” he acknowledges.

“I spent the last 3 years writing it and wound up with over 100 songs. I rewrote half of them and re-recorded most of them, until they sounded exactly as I heard them in my head. It’s been the biggest journey making this record and I know I kept you waiting for it, but on March 3rd, it’ll be all yours. I’m so proud of it, thank you so, so much for sticking with me.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Ruel’s ‘Must Be Nice’ is out now.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.