Ruel has confirmed that Forest Claudette will support him on his upcoming Australian tour.

The Melbourne-based singer-songwriter will back up Ruel across the country, with dates confirmed in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Fremantle, and Sydney (see full details below).

It will be Ruel’s first ever headline arena tour and is in support of his long-awaited first album 4th Wall, which finally dropped last month.

Of his debut album, Ruel said he was excited for 4th Wall to finally be released after working on it for three years. “It took way longer than anticipated to get this record right,” he revealed.

“I spent the last 3 years writing it and wound up with over 100 songs. I rewrote half of them and re-recorded most of them, until they sounded exactly as I heard them in my head. It’s been the biggest journey making this record… I’m so proud of it, thank you so, so much for sticking with me.”

Claudette, meanwhile, has been impressing recently with his captivating blend of experimental R&B and pop. His debut EP, The Year of February, earned praise from Apple Music and triple j, while his latest single, “Mess Around”, featured a stellar guest spot from US hip hop duo EARTHGANG.

Ruel 2023 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Supported by Forest Claudette

Presented by triple j, Secret Sounds, WME & Flagrant Artists

Tickets available via secretsounds.com

Friday, April 14th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, April 15th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Friday, April 21st

MCA, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, April 22nd

Fremantle Arts Centre, Perth, WA

Friday, April 28th

Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, May 6th

Auckland Town Hall, Auckland, NZ

Sunday, May 7th

Shed 6, Wellington, NZ

