Ruel has confirmed that Forest Claudette will support him on his upcoming Australian tour.
The Melbourne-based singer-songwriter will back up Ruel across the country, with dates confirmed in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Fremantle, and Sydney (see full details below).
It will be Ruel’s first ever headline arena tour and is in support of his long-awaited first album 4th Wall, which finally dropped last month.
Of his debut album, Ruel said he was excited for 4th Wall to finally be released after working on it for three years. “It took way longer than anticipated to get this record right,” he revealed.
“I spent the last 3 years writing it and wound up with over 100 songs. I rewrote half of them and re-recorded most of them, until they sounded exactly as I heard them in my head. It’s been the biggest journey making this record… I’m so proud of it, thank you so, so much for sticking with me.”
Claudette, meanwhile, has been impressing recently with his captivating blend of experimental R&B and pop. His debut EP, The Year of February, earned praise from Apple Music and triple j, while his latest single, “Mess Around”, featured a stellar guest spot from US hip hop duo EARTHGANG.
Ruel 2023 Australia and New Zealand Tour
Supported by Forest Claudette
Presented by triple j, Secret Sounds, WME & Flagrant Artists
Tickets available via secretsounds.com
Friday, April 14th
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD
Saturday, April 15th
Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA
Friday, April 21st
MCA, Melbourne, VIC
Saturday, April 22nd
Fremantle Arts Centre, Perth, WA
Friday, April 28th
Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Saturday, May 6th
Auckland Town Hall, Auckland, NZ
Sunday, May 7th
Shed 6, Wellington, NZ
