Ruel has announced a one-night-only hometown show at the Sydney Opera House’s outdoor forecourt.

Offering an introduction of his sophomore album Kicking My Feet, out October 17th, Ruel will perform On The Steps on Tuesday, December 9th. It marks his comeback to the venue, after being the youngest artist to sell out the Sydney Opera House’s Concert Hall, twice, in 2019.

An artist on the rise since his teenage years, and also the youngest to win an ARIA Award, Ruel has amassed over three billion streams, sold out multiple world tours, and regularly attends fashion shows at the invitation of luxury haute couture such as Louis Vuitton and Hermès.

Now 22 years of age, his sophomore album showcases his sharpened songwriting, exploring the innocence and embarrassment of being young and in love, as the album title teases. Alongside frequent collaborator M-Phazes, the album sees Ruel expand his roster of creative partners, including Dan Wilson (Taylor Swift, Adele), Joel Little (Lorde, Taylor Swift), and Kenny Beats (Vince Staples, Dominic Fike).

The lead single, “I Can Die Now”, and the recent release of “The Suburbs” have provided a clear indication of his creative maturity and confidence across the album. Fusing his signature vocal talents with experimentation of his sound and artistry, Ruel is evolving into a bolder musician.

“I Can Die Now” made a striking debut in New York’s Times Square on MTV and quickly amassed over a million streams within days. The track earned widespread critical acclaim, with Rolling Stone praising its “propulsive bass line” and “thudding percussion” whilst noting how it captures “an all-encompassing love” that hints at the sonic direction of the forthcoming album.

Presale for Frontier Members to Ruel’s On The Steps at Sydney Opera House begins at 10am on Thursday, September 11th. General tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday, September 12th. Details here.

Ruel Hometown Special

Tuesday, December 9th

On The Steps, Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW