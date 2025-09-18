Ruel’s next album is less than a month away, and the Sydney-raised star has released the music video to his last single ahead of the drop.

Ruel’s rise started when he was a teenager, and in the Sydney-shot video, he’s growing old in a quiet suburban life. As the tune says, “I could see us in the suburbs, never thought i’d be that person but with you it sounds like paradise.” It’s a contrast to what the young stars’ rapid-paced life is like — just look at the growing awards collection, sold-out world tours, and regular fashion show appearances.

“The Suburbs” builds upon the momentum generated by “I Can Die Now”, released just a month prior. That track made a striking debut in New York’s Times Square on MTV and quickly amassed over a million streams within days. The track earned widespread critical acclaim, with Rolling Stone praising its “propulsive bass line” and “thudding percussion” while noting how it captures “an all-encompassing love” that hints at the sonic direction of the forthcoming album.

Explaining the tone of “The Suburbs”, the star said, “It’s been pretty daunting to offer up this level of honesty in my songwriting but seeing the way it’s already connected so personally with fans has calmed my ‘pre-album’ nerves in a huge way.”

Looking ahead to Ruel’s album Kicking My Feet, which is set to release on Friday, October 17th, it’s a showcase of the 22-year-old star’s songwriting as he explores the innocence and embarrassment of being young and in love.

Alongside frequent collaborator M-Phazes, the album expands Ruel’s roster of creative partners, including Dan Wilson, Joel Little, Kenny Beats, and Julian Bunetta. Experimenting with his sound and artistry has transformed Ruel, who has already been dubbed a superstar by the likes of Elton John and Zane Lower, into a bolder musician on an undeniably sharp trajectory.

Ruel’s Kicking My Feet is out Friday, October 17th via Recess Records / Virgin Music Group (pre-order/pre-save here).